Coronavirus: Maroon 5 reprograma su gira 2020 para 2021

We must announce that we will regretfully be rescheduling our upcoming 2020 tour. All dates currently scheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020 are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. We are looking forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year. “We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year.” - Adam All tickets for the tour will remain valid and will be honored once new dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be announced soon. For additional tour and ticket information, please visit www.livenation.com, or www.maroon5.com.

