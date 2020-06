Hospitalizan al hijo de Criss Angel tras recaída por el cáncer

The most valuable gifts in life are the ones you can’t buy. Love defines who we are. To all those great dads like my pops and to those single moms who are dad. We salute and thank you for your love, guidance and selfless acts. Enjoy #Love there’s nothing better! @shaunylbenson

A post shared by Criss Angel (@crissangel) on Jun 21, 2020 at 3:18pm PDT