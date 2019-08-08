Leer en español

Will farmers be silenced in Tabasco?

We've been told that the so-called “stick law” passed in Tabasco will face its first challenge. Today, farmers will organize a national strike and they are expected to block four roads in Tabasco. We've been told that that the farmers are not changing their plans and are getting ready to face the authorities that try to stop them since the strike will last two days. So it is possible that governor Adán Augusto López will be able to use force and fill prisons with protesters.

Austerity at the INE

The INE hasn't been able to turn off the alarm. This week, the institute was told that it will not receive additional resources besides what was authorized back in December. So the INE can forget about the additional MXN $600 million it hoped to obtain. Now the INE will have to implement cuts in 2019 and 2020. The main concern is that the 2020-2021 electoral process starts on September 2020 and the INE will have to organize federal elections and over 20 local elections.

PRI: feuds & division

The second debate between PRI contenders shows the division that reigns inside the party, as well as the lack of interest in the process. In contrast with the first debate, several PRI members weren't in attendance and only two former leaders were present: César Camacho and Beatriz Paredes. The feud between Ivonne Ortega and Alejandro Moreno was quite evident, who constantly attacked each other. It also became clear that the next PRI leadership will have to heal its wounds and unify the party.

What are López Obrador and Slim planning?

We've been told President López Obrador and Carlos Slim must be planning something huge. We've been told that Slim has been seen at the President's headquarters several times. A few days ago, they had a meeting and the businessman brought a gift for the President. Yesterday they met once again. Will Slim invest millions?



