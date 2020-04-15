Venezuelan youtuber diagnosed with COVID-19 sparks outrage after he ignored isolation measures in Mexico City

Leer en español

A Venezuelan youtuber known as “Soy David Show,” who currently lives in Mexico City, came under fire after he ignored isolation measures and left his apartment to do grocery shopping and use an ATM after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Even after health authorities asked COVID-19 patients to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, the man went to a grocery store to buy pizza and soda and argued he was almost cured.

In his video, the youtuber explains that healthcare workers from Mexico’s Health Ministry visited him at home to carry out a test, which turned out to be positive.

The youtuber was criticized because despite wearing a face mask and gloves, he did not respect physical distancing rules and even visits a second store.

Mexican authorities have said that even if people who have contracted COVID-19 do not have serious symptoms, it is essential for them to stay home and prevent more contagions.

After the video went viral, local authorities condemned the man’s actions and deployed its staff to clean and sanitize the grocery store.

Sanitizamos el supermercado que visitó @SoyDavidShow a pesar de estar confinado en casa por ser portador del #Covid_19mx.

Condenamos la acción irresponsable, poco solidaria y que atenta contra la salud de todos.

Mañana continuaremos con las medidas de desinfección. pic.twitter.com/pnnYOfzOSp — Alcaldía de Benito Juárez (@BJAlcaldia) April 14, 2020

After local authorities sanitized the grocery store visited by the Venezuelan youtuber and after much criticism, he issued an apology and said he never meant to affect anyone. He added that lo al authorities are discriminating him.

Disculpas públicas David Show. pic.twitter.com/E9eRWbia36 — David Show (@SoyDavidShow) April 14, 2020

Now it has been reported that the Benito Juárez borough has filed a complaint against the man. Besides sanitizing the super marker visited by the man, local authorities also deployed police officers outside his home to make sure he did not ignore the quarantine measures imposed on people who have contracted COVID-19.

Se presenta querella ante la Fiscalía Desconcentrada en #BenitoJuárez contra @SoyDavidShow por el posible delito de peligro de contagio, establecido en el artículo 159 del código penal del fuero común. pic.twitter.com/ABFZLSdqLJ — Alcaldía de Benito Juárez (@BJAlcaldia) April 14, 2020

Furthermore, Mexico City’s Secretary lamented the incident and said that if the man is caught outside his home again, he could be charged with a crime.

The official said authorities had reviewed “the case along with the local Attorney General’s Office” and that they could take legal action against the youtuber in case he breaks his quarantine again. She urged the man not to leave his home again because he is endangering everyone around him and he could even be attacked.

She added that she has been in touch with the mayor and congratulated him for disinfecting the supermarket.

