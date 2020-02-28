U.S. accuses former Nayarit governor Roberto Sandoval for drug-related corruption

The U.S. Department of State publicly designated the former governor of Nayarit Roberto Sandoval Castañeda due to his involvement in significant corruption and hence his entrance to the North American country, as well as that of his relatives, is forbidden.

“In May 2019, the Department of the Treasury designated Mr. Sandoval for corruption-related conduct under E.O. 13818, which implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act,” as reported by the U.S. Department.

Roberto Sandoval Castañeda, former governor of the Mexican state of Nayarit, misappropriated state assets & took bribes from narcotics traffickers. Today I publicly designate him, making him ineligible for entry into the U.S. We remain #UnitedAgainstCorruption with our partners. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 28, 2020

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that during Sandoval’s tenure as governor of Nayarit from 2011 to 2017, he misappropriated state assets and received bribes from drug trafficking organizations including the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the largest and most dangerous drug cartels in Mexico, as well as the Beltrán Leyva cartel, in exchange for information and protection.

According to the official statement of the U.S. Department of State, “once the Secretary of State designates officials of foreign governments for their involvement, directly or indirectly, in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for visas to the United States.”

In this case, the U.S. Department of State must also designate Roberto Sandoval’s immediate relatives including his wife, his daughter, and his son.

Pompeo stressed that this action sends a blunt message about the U.S. being committed to fighting systemic corruption in Mexico while continuing to promote accountability for corruption worldwide, especially when connected to drug trafficking.

