Super Bowl LIV: Mexico’s soccer jersey is Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s lucky charm

Football fans all over the world are getting ready for one of the most important sports events of the year: the Super Bowl LIV.

The biggest party of the National Football League will take place next February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, which will also be a celebration of the NFL’s 100 seasons.

This year has promised an unforgettable event that will feature Demi Lovato singing the U.S. National Anthem and Jennifer López and Shakira at the half-time show.

For their part, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to give their best at the Super Bowl LIV next Sunday, in what would be the sixth title for the 49ers and the second for the Chiefs.

This Sunday, the Chiefs are dreaming to repeat the feat they did 50 years ago against the Minnesota Vikings at the Super Bowl IV. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has filled the Chiefs’ fans with hope in the match against the 49ers who last won the title in 1995.

Moreover, the Kansas Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has a lucky charm in his locker: a Mexican soccer team’s jersey.

On November 18, 2019, Honey Badger visited Mexico with the Kansas Chiefs for a match against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, the second Monday Night game held in the country.

At a news conference in Mexico, the Chiefs safety wore a Mexican soccer team jersey and said “I’m proud of putting this shirt on. I received it after the game from someone. I feel like this was a great trip for us as a team, to come out here, experiment with a new culture, experiment with new fans.”

Since then, Mathieu, who will play his first big game, has asserted the jersey has been in his locker for he believes it has brought him good luck; he says his team has not lost a game since he has the jersey and so he plans to keep it.

This will not be the only Mexican presence at the Super Bowl LIV, for Los Tigres del Norte will be featured at the beginning of Fox Sport’s broadcast of the game with a music video of the Mexican band celebrating their legacy and the love of Hispanics for football.

