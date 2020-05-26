Se Agradece, the music festival to celebrate Mexican healthcare workers

Leer en español

Over 70 international artists, including Rosalía, Alejandro Fernández, and Maluma, will join the Se Agradece festival on May 30. The Mexican TV festival under the motto “For a country that never gives up” wants to pay tribute to all those heroes saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In one of the toughest moments for Mexico and the world, we have to be grateful and united more than ever. Together, in an unprecedented event with great artists (…) united for the same cause,” said Trebel, the organizer of the event, on its Instagram account.

The list of stars that will join the broadcast next Saturday includes other artists like Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Maná, Juanes, Los Ángeles Azules, Carlos Rivera, Gloria Trevi, Timbiriche, and Sebastián Yatra, among many others.

Some of these musicians have expressed their pride they feel in partaking in the event,

“Se Agradece is a concert where music and solidarity will become one. For years, we have been applauded on stage; now, it’s our turn to recognize all those heroes out there who are risking their lives in order to save ours,” said Yahir on his Instagram account.

Caifanes, Los Tigres del Norte, Pablo Alborán, Christian Nodal, Thalía, Lila Downs, Ana Torroja, Luis Fonsi, and Lucero have also confirmed their participation on the event.

This is one of several online festivals that have taken place in recent months due to the need to stay home and not to attend mass events during the coronavirus lockdown.

