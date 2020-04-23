23 | ABR | 2020

Mexico's new MXN $20 coin commemorates the foundation of Veracruz
Veracruz was founded in 1519 - Photo: Taken from Banxico's Facebook account

23/04/2020
Leonor Flores
Mexico City
The commemorative coin has a brand new security feature

Mexico’s central bank Banxico put a new MXN $20 coin into circulation to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the foundation of the city and port of Veracruz.

The coin has novel characteristics including a brand new security feature that had not been seen in previous designs.

It has a smaller diameter (30 mm) and a new 12-sided shape; moreover, it is lighter (12.67 grams).

Banxico stressed that the commemorative coin is legal tender, which means that it can be used for any kind of payment.

The reverse side of the coin shows a design that makes reference to the foundation of the Villa Rica de la Vera Cruz in April 1519.

On the left side, it has a 16th-century vessel and stylized sea waves, while one the right side, it depicts the profile of the Old City Hall.

The new security feature is a latent image made up of the number 20 and is located above the building.

On the left, over the vessel, and near the edge, there is a micro-text that says “500 Veracruz,” while the name of the Mexican mint is located at the bottom. The coin has another legend that says “500 anniversary of the foundation of the city and port of Veracruz.” Finally, the currency of the coin, MXN $20, is located on the exergue, while the years “1519-2019” are on the left.

