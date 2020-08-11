Mexico to test U.S. and China potential COVID-19 vaccines

Mexico is working with 15 companies to have timely access to the vaccine against the new coronavirus

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón announced that Mexico has reached agreements with three companies that are developing COVID-19 vaccines to perform late-stage clinical trials in our country.

During president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning news conference, Minister Ebrard said they are two companies from China and one from the United States, with which – he said – our country is participating in four protocols for the development of the vaccine.

The company from the United States is Janssen Pharmaceutical while the ones from China are Cansino Biologics and Walvax Technology.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, the late stage of the clinical protocols for the vaccine will take place in Mexico, that is, there will be clinical trials in our country from September 2020 through January 2021.

Moreover, Ebrard Casaubón said Mexico is working with 15 companies so that our country has timely access to the vaccine against the new disease once it is developed.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said our country was the first one to make a proposal in that regard at the G20 meeting and to present a related initiative that was unanimously approved at the United Nations.

In the case of Mexican citizens that have been repatriated due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marcelo Ebrard said that so far, the government has helped 16,874 Mexicans abroad.

