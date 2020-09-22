Mexico City gyms reopen with COVID-19 health restrictions

Leer en español

Starting this week, Mexico City’s gyms and sports enters will partially resume their activities under strict health protocols.

According to the Mexico City Official Gazette, they will be able to reopen at 30% capacity and users will be allowed to remain in the sports facilities for no longer than an hour.

In this vein, only individual activities with or without weight will be allowed from 7:00 to 23:00.

On Friday, Mexico City’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum informed that the capital will remain in orange, the color that corresponds to high COVID-19 risk according to Mexico’s four-color coded epidemiological system.

Recommended: Mexico City’s aquariums and circuses reopen to the public

Gyms must prioritize natural ventilation; if it is not possible, the ventilation system will only be able to operate with at least 40% recirculation to the outside.

The recirculation of air is forbidden inside. The system and the filters must be constantly cleaned and disinfected.

In addition, users and staff must wear face masks to enter the sports facilities.

It is also forbidden to hold classes in closed rooms as well as the operation of saunas or steam rooms; the showers must be disinfected.

Furniture and equipment must be placed at least 2 meters away from each other.

mp