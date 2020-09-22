Mexico City gyms reopen with COVID-19 health restrictions

Gyms are allowed to reopen at 30% capacity

Mexico City gyms reopen with COVID-19 health restrictions
Users will only be able to remain in sports facilty for an hour - Photo: Ulises Ruiz/AFP
English 22/09/2020 14:40 Salvador Corona Mexico City Actualizada 14:40

Más Información

Physical activity in times of COVID-19: How to stay fit and healthy during the pandemic

Physical activity in times of COVID-19: How to stay fit and healthy during the pandemic

The ultimate guide to healthy eating during the COVID-19 quarantine

The ultimate guide to healthy eating during the COVID-19 quarantine

Leer en español

Starting this week, Mexico City’s gyms and sports enters will partially resume their activities under strict health protocols.

According to the Mexico City Official Gazette, they will be able to reopen at 30% capacity and users will be allowed to remain in the sports facilities for no longer than an hour.

In this vein, only individual activities with or without weight will be allowed from 7:00 to 23:00.

On Friday, Mexico City’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum informed that the capital will remain in orange, the color that corresponds to high COVID-19 risk according to Mexico’s four-color coded epidemiological system.

Recommended: Mexico City’s aquariums and circuses reopen to the public

Gyms must prioritize natural ventilation; if it is not possible, the ventilation system will only be able to operate with at least 40% recirculation to the outside.

The recirculation of air is forbidden inside. The system and the filters must be constantly cleaned and disinfected.

In addition, users and staff must wear face masks to enter the sports facilities.

It is also forbidden to hold classes in closed rooms as well as the operation of saunas or steam rooms; the showers must be disinfected.

Furniture and equipment must be placed at least 2 meters away from each other.

mp

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English Covid-19 health gyms New normal
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Ebrard y la grilla
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

Las 5 viñetas que pintan al subsecretario
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

Por amor al prójimo
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

Anaya, la oposición y un liderazgo vacío

Minuto x Minuto

14:57

Animales pierden rápidamente instinto de defensa al estar en cautiverio

14:53

Sanitizan plantón de FRENAAA para evitar contagios de Covid-19

14:49

Anuncia Miguel Barbosa reforma al Poder Judicial en Puebla

14:48

Natanael Cano siente la responsabilidad de evolucionar los corridos tumbados

14:43

Coronavirus ha matado a más personas en EU que las últimas cinco guerras

14:40

Pandemia disminuye 20% la colocación de créditos hipotecarios

14:40

Mexico City gyms reopen with COVID-19 health restrictions

14:40

Serán más de 4 mil encuestas para eliminar aspirantes a dirigencia de Morena

14:39

Forced sterilization: The U.S. could have forced 6 Mexican women to undergo hysterectomies 

14:38

Corte Suprema definirá situación del expresidente Álvaro Uribe

Video