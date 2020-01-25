25 | ENE | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexican soccer teams with the best jerseys in the world
Mexican soccer teams with the best jerseys in the world

Mexican soccer teams with the best jerseys in the world

25/01/2020
The specialized English magazine FourFourTwo published a list with 50 of the best jerseys in history

The most known emblem of any sports team will always be the uniform. In siccer, there have been many clothes that will be remembered for their beauty, elegance, or even for their hideous design.

Last month, the specialized English magazine FourFourTwo published a list with 50 of the best jerseys in history.

Fortunately, the list published last month includes three Mexican soccer teams:

Tampico Madero’s 1980 jersey is on spot 38.
 

Club América’s 1994/1996 jersey is on spot 14.
 

And the Mexican soccer team’s jersey for the France ‘98 World Cup with the print of the Aztec Calendar is on spot 11.
 

Other uniforms that stand out in the list are those worn by Argentina in Mexico’s 1986 World Cup, Milan’s 1988/1989 jersey, and Boca Junior’s 1981 jersey.

