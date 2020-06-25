Mexican authorities arrest ‘El Puma,’ one of the founders of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

25 | JUN | 2020

In recent years, the criminal organization has wreaked havoc on Guanajuato

Leer en español

The Mexican army, in collaboration with the SEIDO and the National Guard, arrested Noé Israel aka “El Puma” in San Luis Potosí. “El Puma” is one of the founders of the infamous Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, which was wreaked havoc in Guanajuato in recent years.

Noé Israel is considered one of the main criminals behind the widespread violence registered in Guanajuato, along with José Antonio Yépez “El Marro,” the main leader of the cartel. Reports suggest “El Puma” was close to El Marro” but after a falling-out, Israel created his own criminal organization and started a turf war against his former boss. 

Authorities had previously issued an arrest warrant against the criminal for his involvement in organized crime and fuel theft.

Mexico’s Defense Ministry announced the arrest. “El Puma” remains under arrest.

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel was created in 2014 and their main criminal activity was fuel theft.
According to federal authorities, the criminal organization gained notoriety when “El Marro” became the cartel boss. In 2017, it started a war against the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel to control fuel theft, drug sales, kidnapping, and extortion in the area. 

The cartel was named after the Santa Rosa de Lima community where its leaders hail from.

