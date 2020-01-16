2020-01-16
Monarch butterfly advocate Homero Gómez González was last seen on January 13
MUSIC
English The British singer is considered one of the current international pop divas
SPORTS
English The football school is aimed at girls and boys between 5 and 18 years
HEALTH
English Jicamas are also known as Mexican turnips or yam beans
CRIME
English The involuntary manslaughter case against the Mexican actor continues
19S EARTHQUAKE
English The restoration project will focus on the change of an internal metal plate located 19 meters high
ART
English A Spanish businessman purchased the painting due to the censorship surrounding it
TECHNOLOGY
English The young Mexican student from Tampico dreams of becoming and astronaut
ARCHEOLOGY
English The architectonic elements discovered were part of a major residential borough
HERITAGE & TRADITIONS
English The "Papalote Festival" is a Day of the Dead tradition in San Mateo del Mar, Oaxaca
FILM
English Mexican artists always appear on the list, and this year was not the exception
MUSIC
English The industrial metal band will visit the American continent with their seventh album
English CROC has accused Home Depot of blocking union activity and threatened strikes next week if the U.S. chain does not improve pay and benefits for workers