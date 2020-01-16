Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Environmental activist Homero Gómez disappeared in Michoacán

2020-01-16
Monarch butterfly advocate Homero Gómez González was last seen on January 13
2019-03-29

Mexico: 4th most dangerous country for environmental activists

2019-08-27

U.N. urges Mexico to protect journalists and activists

Mexico’s government is failing to tackle escalating violence

2020-01-16
Human Rights Watch has said the violence that has pushed homicide rates to record highs in Mexico shows no signs of progress
2019-11-07

Mexico: An unstoppable wave of crime

2019-11-15

Gang violence in Mexico hits President López Obrador’s approval

Alfredo Ríos Galeana: Mexico’s infamous bank robber and murderer

2020-01-16
He referred to himself as “the man who has perpetrated the most bank robberies in Mexico and the world”
2020-01-12

Authorities kill murderess and arrest cartel members in Michoacán

2019-09-08

The story behind two of Mexico's bloodiest cartels

A new migrant caravan is heading toward the U.S.

2020-01-15
At least 1,500 Hondurans are planning to travel through South America and Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S.
2019-04-22

Mexicans grow weary of Central American migrant caravans

2019-11-07

In 2018, hundreds of migrants went missing in Mexico

Under USMCA, Mexican trade union threatens strike at Home Depot

2020-01-16
CROC has accused Home Depot of blocking union activity and threatened strikes next week if the U.S. chain does not improve pay and benefits for workers
2019-12-15

USMCA: Mexico was blindsided by labor enforcement provision proposed by the U.S. Congress

2019-12-13

The new USMCA: labor controls and tariffs

U.S. Senate approves USMCA trade deal

2020-01-16
The U.S. Senate has approved the USMCA after months of negotiations
2018-11-29

Serious challenges ahead for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

2018-12-01

A point-by-point summary of the USMCA trade deal

The Catholic Church doesn’t want sex abuse cases to expire in Mexico

2020-01-15
In recent years, especially under Pope Francis, the church has taken a more active role in the fight against pedophile priests
2019-12-23

Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, abused 60 children

2019-12-24

Victims criticize sex abuse report released by Maciel’s Legionaries of Christ

Torreón shooting: Boy opens fire in Colegio Cervantes private school

2020-01-10
A boy entered a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreón, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself
2018-07-02

Gamers, who are they?

2019-09-14

Arms trafficking on the rise in Mexico’s northern border

Red shoes: Mexican women protest against femicide and gender violence

2020-01-14
On average, 10 women and girls are murdered in Mexico every day
2019-06-02

10 women are murdered in Mexico every day﻿

2018-07-26

UN urges Mexico to fight femicide

Pemex to invest trillions in the current administration

2020-01-14
Pemex's new exploratory and development strategy is part of the investment program Mexico's government will present in February
2020-01-11

Mexico hedges Pemex 2020 oil output to protect from low crude prices

2020-01-04

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

The Mexico-U.S. border is among the deadliest in the world

2020-01-14
In 2019, President López Obrador toughened Mexico’s stance on migration after Trump threatened the country with new tariffs
2019-06-12

Is Mexico turning its back on migrants?

2019-11-07

In 2018, hundreds of migrants went missing in Mexico

Luxurious presidential plane returns to Mexico

2020-01-14
The airplane was purchased by Felipe Calderón and used by Enrique Peña Nieto
2019-08-18

Mexico's presidential plane is so luxurious the UN hasn't been able to sell it

2019-11-24

Calderón and Peña Nieto spent $675 million on planes and helicopters

Charli XCX to visit Mexico

Charli XCX to visit Mexico

English The British singer is considered one of the current international pop divas
Barça Academy arrives in Mexico City

Barça Academy arrives in Mexico City

English The football school is aimed at girls and boys between 5 and 18 years
Mexico recovers archeological pieces located in Germany

Mexico recovers archeological pieces

English
Jicamas are also known as Mexican turnips or yam beans

Health benefits of jícamas

English Jicamas are also known as Mexican turnips or yam beans
Actor Pablo Lyle asks judge to be allowed to travel to Mexico

Pablo Lyle asksto be allowed to travel to Mexico

English The involuntary manslaughter case against the Mexican actor continues
Mexico’s Angel of Independence to be restored after 19S earthquake

Angel of Independence to be restored

English The restoration project will focus on the change of an internal metal plate located 19 meters high
Emiliano Zapata’s painting to be part of controversial art collection

Controversial Zapata painting purchased

English A Spanish businessman purchased the painting due to the censorship surrounding it
The young Mexican developing space technology

Mexican develops space technology

English The young Mexican student from Tampico dreams of becoming and astronaut
Archeological vestiges found in Azcapotzalco

Archeological vestiges found in Azcapotzalco

English The architectonic elements discovered were part of a major residential borough
Papalotes, reuniting the living with the dearly departed

Papalotes, reuniting the living & the departed

English The "Papalote Festival" is a Day of the Dead tradition in San Mateo del Mar, Oaxaca
Two Mexicans were nominated to the Oscars

The Mexicans nominated to the Oscars

English Mexican artists always appear on the list, and this year was not the exception
Rammstein to visit Mexico

Rammstein to visit Mexico

English The industrial metal band will visit the American continent with their seventh album
Mexico’s gigantic baby Jesus statue

The giant statue went viral on social media

Haute Couture for Baby Jesus

Tamales: an icon of Mexican cuisine

The pre-Hispanic origins of Mexican “atole”

Russia: Government resigns after Putin proposes constitutional reforms

The dramatic moves were widely seen as preparing the ground for 2024, when Putin, now 67, is constitutionally obliged to leave the presidency

Alejandro Giammattei, Guatemala's President-Elect, to take office

Australia fires: Countless species on the verge of extinction

Brexit: UK parliament approves Withdrawal Agreement Bill

Iran retaliates for Qassem Soleimani's killing by firing missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq

Soleimani’s murder puts the U.S. and Iran on the brink of total war

In order to understand its long-term repercussions, it is necessary to know the nature of his struggle in the last two decades against the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other allies

A week of tension, unity, and pain in Tehran

From immigration to the U.S. elections, issues in the spotlight in 2020

United States-China trade and geopolitical tensions will extend into 2020

Mexico City’s traditional markets are at risk

The previous administration launched a program to improve the markets, however, it only consisted of the intervention of the facades

Insabi: Setting the record straight

Will Mexico offer universal health care?

Napito Jr. has an extensive luxury car collection