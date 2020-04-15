Environmental activist Adán Vez Lira was murdered in Veracruz

Leer en español

Mexican environmentalist Adán Vez Lira, who organized several ecologic events and opposed mining companies, was shot dead on April 8 in northern Veracruz.

According to official police sources, the activist was found dead at La Mancha, Actopan.

Somos cientos de personas y OSC's de todo el país, que exigimos @SEGOB_mx autoridades federales y estatales se haga #JusticiaParaAdánVez quien fue asesinado este 8 de abril en Actopan.

Todos los abajo firmantes reiteramos nuestro más profundo pésame para con la familia pic.twitter.com/MjjmIYUbWQ — La VIDA o La MINA (@VIDAoMINA) April 10, 2020

Adán Vez, the organizer of the Birds and Wetlands Festival and the Procession for Ecology, was part of environmental groups that have opposed the operation of open-pit mines in Actopan and Alto Lucero.

Recommended: Mexico: 4th most dangerous country for environmental activists

Officials from Veracruz Attorney General's Office went to the area to open the investigation but so far, there is not an official statement from the state government.

Repudiamos el asesinato del activista ambiental Adán Vez Lira y exigimos a las autoridades que se esclarezca este crimen. https://t.co/XQHCLfHe5r pic.twitter.com/4ZfA3YJlAp — CEMDA (@CEMDA) April 15, 2020

Several NGOs have demanded justice for Adán Vez Lira.

Repudiamos el asesinato del activista ambiental Adán Vez Lira y exigimos a las autoridades que se esclarezca este crimen. https://t.co/XQHCLfHe5r pic.twitter.com/4ZfA3YJlAp — CEMDA (@CEMDA) April 15, 2020

Four more inside a van

The bodies of four people, three men and one woman, were found abandoned inside a vehicle in northern Veracruz.

The events took place on Wednesday in the Papantla municipality, where a five-member family, including two children, was murdered last week.

Recommended: U.N. urges Mexico to protect journalists and environmentalists

The victims were muzzled and had signs of torture and bullet wounds.

Experts from Veracruz Attorney General's Office visited the area in order to gather evidence and begin the investigation.

Last Friday, a five-member family was shot dead inside their home in the same municipality.

The events took place in Papantla, where armed men broke into the house and killed four women and one man.

Recommended: Environmental activist Homero Goméz was found dead in Michoacán

mp