17 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // 'El Chapo' is sentenced to life in prison
'El Chapo' is sentenced to life in prison
“El Chapo” is perhaps the most notorious Mexican drug lord - Photo: Tomas Bravo/REUTERS

'El Chapo' is sentenced to life in prison

English
17/07/2019
09:50
Reuters
Mexico City
Brendan Pierson, Jonathan Stempel
-A +A
Judge Brian Cogan imposed the sentence of life plus 30 years

Leer en español

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the notorious Mexican drug lord, who was found guilty of running a murderous criminal organization that smuggled tons of drugs into the United States, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison by a U.S. judge.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan imposed the sentence of life plus 30 years, which was mandatory under the law, at a hearing in a federal court in Brooklyn. Guzmán was also ordered to forfeit USD $12.6 billion, prosecutors said.

Back in February, Guzmán was found guilty of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies as the top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, known as one of Mexico’s largest and most violent drug cartels.

Guzmán developed a reputation as a Robin Hood-like figure that made him a folk hero to many in his home state of Sinaloa, where he was born in a poor mountain village.

Currently, he is being held in solitary confinement in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a fortress-like jail in lower Manhattan. Cogan last month rejected his request for more time to exercise on the jail’s roof after prosecutors said that would risk an escape.

Before the sentence was handed down Guzmán claimed that his confinement amounted to “mental torture” and alleged that the jurors on his case allowed media accounts of the trial to influence their thinking, an argument his lawyers have also made.

“The United States is no better than any other corrupt country,” Guzmán said, adding that prosecutors wanted to send him to “a prison where I will never be heard from again.”

Before he was finally captured in 2016 and extradited to the U.S., Guzmán twice escaped maximum-security prisons in Mexico.

U.S. prosecutors have claimed that Guzmán sold more than USD $12 billion worth of drugs, and Forbes magazine once listed him as among the world’s richest men.

Despite Guzmán’s downfall, the Sinaloa Cartel had the biggest U.S. distribution presence of Mexican cartels as of last year, followed by the fast-growing Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
 

Artículo

El Chapo is hailed as a modern “Robin Hood” in Mexico

English
People in his homes state of Sinaloa lament his conviction; the President visited his hometown after his trial ended
El Chapo is hailed as a modern “Robin Hood” in MexicoEl Chapo is hailed as a modern “Robin Hood” in Mexico

gm
 

DESTACADAS

El Chapo gifted his employees luxury cars and Rolex watches

El Chapo gifted his employees luxury cars and Rolex watches

El Chapo allegedly paid a USD $100 million bribe to Peña Nieto

El Chapo allegedly paid a USD $100 million bribe to Peña Nieto

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

El Chapo tried using Pemex boats to transport cocaine

El Chapo tried using Pemex boats to transport cocaine

English
2018-12-13
Peña and Calderón allegedly received millions from drug cartel

Peña and Calderón allegedly received millions from drug cartel

English
2018-11-14
Sinaloa Cartel's macabre plan

Sinaloa Cartel's macabre plan

English
2018-11-13
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishel chapoEl Chapo Guzmándrug lorddrug cartelcártelSinaloa Cartellife in prisondrug traffickingmurderjusticecrime

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios