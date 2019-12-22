The delicious story behind rompope

During the Christmas season, although it is not restricted to the holiday season, Mexicans enjoy a glass of rompope, a liquor similar to English eggnog or advocaat from Belgium and Holland.

Rompope dates back to colonial times, when a group of nuns from Puebla, from the Poor Clares congregation, were famous for the delicious dishes and drinks they prepared for their guests.

Rumor has it that a nun named Eduviges was in charge of making the rompope, which was banned for nuns because it contained alcohol; therefore, she was the only one who was authorized to taste it by the archbishop. Nevertheless, the beverage was so delicious that Eduviges convinced the archbishop that “a little glass a day doesn’t hurt anybody” and this way, all the other nuns could enjoy rompope, which used to be reserved to the elite.

In time, the Poor Clares’ rompope became so popular that it became the order’s main source of income, as well as the profits obtained through the sale of other delicacies such as mole, sweet potatoes, and sweets.

The famous rompope is made with milk, sugar, cinnamon, egg yolks, and rum or cane alcohol.

Nowadays, there are several companies that produce rompope but it is said that the original recipe is still a secret.

Moreover, you can also add rompope to different recipes such as flan, ice cream, jelly, cakes, among others.

