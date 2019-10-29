Day of the Dead Altars and Flowers Festival in Mexico City

Mexico’s Day of the Dead is just around the corner and many celebrations in Mexico City have been organized to remember those who have passed away.

To contribute to promoting Day of the Dead as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Mexico City’s government opened a calling to build altars and flower arrangements.

The Altars and Flowers Festival in Downtown Mexico City will take place from November 1 to 3.

There will be over 70 Day of the Dead altars organized in four routes parting from Mexico City’s main square, best known as Zócalo.

There will be 37 collective and 35 individual altars, some of which are:

“Day of the Dead in the sky” in the Latin-American Tower’s viewpoint

“With the soul hanging from a thread” an altar to Francisco Toledo in the Former Iturbide Palace (Citibanamex Culture Palace)

in the National Museum of Art

The altars are organized in four routes: Santo Domingo, Regina, San Ildefonso, and San Pablo. You can look for more information on the official website of Autoridad Centro Histórico. Make sure to check out the interactive map below to locate all the altars and routes.

