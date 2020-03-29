Coronavirus Quarantine: Enjoy the Royal National Theatre at home

As people in Mexico and all over the world isolate at home in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, several museums and cultural institutions have stepped up their efforts to entertain people while they stay at home amid the global pandemic. Museums such as the Louvre and the National Gallery have launched virtual tours and the MET Opera is streaming several operas for free.

In recent days, the U.K. Royal National Theatre announced it will be streaming several plays on YouTube, including One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean, Jane Eyre adapted by Sally Cookson, Treasure Island adapted by Bryony Lavery, and Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. More plays will be announced soon.

The best of British theatre. Now available to students and teachers at home. National Theatre Collection is free for UK state schools and state-funded further education colleges. The free trial for academic institutions across the globe has also been extended by @DramaOnline. pic.twitter.com/oXBHaPI4zJ — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) March 26, 2020

Stay tuned for more about what’s to come from #NationalTheatreAtHome. We hope, as you enjoy this content and the weekly recorded performances, you might consider a donation to the National Theatre. If you’d like to support us, you can donate here: https://t.co/9McAfGt2hy pic.twitter.com/a1gR7S75gn — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) March 26, 2020

The history of the National Theatre

It’s been over five decades since the National Theatre Company, under Laurence Olivier, gave its first-ever performance. Since the opening night of Hamlet, starring Peter O'Toole, on 22 October 1963, the National Theatre has produced over 800 plays.

In each of the years since the National Theatre has staged over 20 new productions. Several different productions can be seen in any one week and there are over 1,000 performances every year, given by a company of 150 actors.

So don’t forget to tune into Youtube on Thursday because the National Theatre at Home initiative will bring the best of British theater to your home!

