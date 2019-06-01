49% of hospital constructions started by Peña Nieto declared unworkable

Nearly half of all 326 hospitals and health care units that are incomplete in Mexico—buildings that the Peña Nieto administration decided to build—have been declared unworkable since they pose a risk to citizens.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Health (Ssa) and delivered to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a total of 160 constructions (49% of the total) have been suspended due to potential risks to the safety of patients.

Some of these buildings have presented structural flaws or were not properly planned from the start, according to the President’s office.

Though the president has claimed that all health care units and hospitals will be rehabilitated to function, a report presented by the Health Ministry in April indicates that “all works that have been suspended cannot be built since they don’t meet the minimal building standards.”

The suspended constructions include 123 health care units and 37 hospitals.

Out of all 326 projects that are incomplete and were inherited from previous administrations, 75% do not have a solid infrastructure plan.

The report also shows lagging in refurbishing and construction works and only three buildings, located in the cities of León, Guanajuato; Ahome, Sinaloa, and Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo were classified as feasible health care units that can eventually operate successfully.

However, according to the Infrastructure Master Plan, seven health care units in Tijuana, Saltillo, León, Meztitlán, Mazatlán, Coatzacoalcos, and Fresnillo have reported a 90% progress, while another three health care units in Saltillo, Chiapas, and Mérida show an 80% progress.

A total of 56 units from the Institute for Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) are currently abandoned, while the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has reported delays in at least seven hospital buildings.

This constitutes a serious waste of investment and it is not yet clear what López Obrador’s administration plans to do to address this dire setback which has been inherited from previous administrations.



dm

