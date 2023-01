Ken Block fallece en accidente de moto de nieve

One of the most dramatic reverse-entry slides I have ever done - and I did it on the Vegas Strip! I originally did this in the first #Hoonigan #BLOCKxAUDI #BlockGoesEtron #AudiSport #AudiPartner original sound - Ken Block @kblock43 One of the most dramatic reverse-entry slides I have ever done - and I did it on the Vegas Strip! I originally did this in the first #Gymkhana film, and it was inspired by the dramatic hairpin slides I saw in the WRC rallies when I was younger. The Audi #S1Hoonitron 's ridiculous torque and instant high wheel speed make this unique trick even more wild and smokey. Hear more details on that in yesterday’s Spotify Live episode of @hoonigan’s all-new podcast, Car Crash Weekly, along with more details about the film. But first: watch #Electrikhana at the link in my bio. #LasVegas