Estos son los ganadores de la 71 entrega de los Emmys Awards 2019
La edición número 71 de los Emmy Awards, que se desarrolla en el Microsoft Theater en Los Ángeles, California, está llena de emociones, aplausos y risas.
Aquí te decimos quienes son los ganadores a lo mejor de la televisión:
(Dicha información se va actualizando)
NOMINADOS Y GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS EMMYS 2019:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Michael Angarana, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (ganadora)
MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry (ganador)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (ganadora)
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (ganador)
Henry Winkler, Barry
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN COMEDIA
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADO EN COMEDIA
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MEJORES SERIES LIMITADAS
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (ganador)
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIA EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (ganador)
Michael K Williams, When They See Us
MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE REALITY SHOW
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
MEJOR COMPETICIÓN DE REALITY SHOW
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
MEJOR SERIE DE VARIEDADES
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
MEJOR TALK SHOW
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
LAS SERIES MÁS PREMIADAS DE LA HISTORIA
"Game of Thrones"
Con ocho temporadas, la serie acumula un total de 30 Premios Emmy en 142 nominaciones. Sin embargo, en la edición de este año, la serie logró un nuevo récord al competir en 32 categorías, incluyendo las de “Mejor serie dramática” y las de mejores actores principales.