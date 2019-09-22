Estos son los ganadores de la 71 entrega de los Emmys Awards 2019

La edición número 71 de los Emmy Awards, que se desarrolla en el Microsoft Theater en Los Ángeles, California, está llena de emociones, aplausos y risas.

Aquí te decimos quienes son los ganadores a lo mejor de la televisión:

(Dicha información se va actualizando)

NOMINADOS Y GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS EMMYS 2019:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Michael Angarana, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (ganadora)

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry (ganador)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (ganadora)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (ganador)

Henry Winkler, Barry

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN COMEDIA

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADO EN COMEDIA

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

MEJORES SERIES LIMITADAS

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (ganador)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIA EN SERIES LIMITADAS O PELÍCULA

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (ganador)

Michael K Williams, When They See Us

MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE REALITY SHOW

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

MEJOR COMPETICIÓN DE REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

MEJOR SERIE DE VARIEDADES

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

MEJOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

LAS SERIES MÁS PREMIADAS DE LA HISTORIA

"Game of Thrones"

Con ocho temporadas, la serie acumula un total de 30 Premios Emmy en 142 nominaciones. Sin embargo, en la edición de este año, la serie logró un nuevo récord al competir en 32 categorías, incluyendo las de “Mejor serie dramática” y las de mejores actores principales.