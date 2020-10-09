Stevie Nicks lanza "Show Them The Way", una oración por EU

Stevie Nicks ha publicado este viernes su primer sencillo en seis años, el tema "Show Them The Way", que ha sido escrito por ella misma junto a Greg Kurstin y que, "concebida como una oración" por su país y por el mundo, tendrá un propósito solidario.

Según ha relatado su autora, se trata de una composición que llevaba compuesta desde 2008, cuando tras las primarias del Partido Demócrata en Estados Unidos entre Barack Obama y Hillary Clinton se enfrascó en documentales sobre la lucha por los derechos civiles en su país.

"Nunca lo grabé... hasta ahora. Sentí que era su momento, su razón de ser. Entendí qué significaba entonces y qué significa ahora", ha explicado en declaraciones recogidas por su discográfica, en las que recita parte de la letra: "Por favor, Señor, enséñales el camino / Por favor, Señor, en este día / Espíritus, dadles la fortaleza / La paz puede llegar si realmente lo quieres / Creo que estamos a tiempo de salvarla".

La salida de esta nueva canción, disponible ya en plataformas digitales a beneficio de Cantares, ha coincidido con el lanzamiento de un videoclip dirigido por el célebre realizado Cameron Crowe, ganador de un Oscar y responsable de títulos como "Jerry Maguire" (1996) o "Casi famosos" (2000).

"Show Them The Way" ha sido producida y mezclada por Kurstin, quien previamente ha trabajado junto a estrellas del ámbito pop como Sia ("Chandelier"), Kelly Clarkson ("Stronger") o Adele ("Hello").



Stevie Nicks saltó a la fama tras la formación en 1967 en Londres de Fleetwood Mac junto a John McVie, Mick Fleetwod y Lindsay Buckingham. Vivieron su período de mayor éxito en la década de los 70, gracias especialmente al disco "Rumours" (1977).

En 1981 inició una carrera paralela en solitario con el álbum "Bella Donna" que ha dado lugar a diez discos de estudio, hasta "24 Karat Of Gold" (2014).

Gracias a su trayectoria como solista y a su etapa al frente de Fleetwodd Mac, Nicks ha vendido 140 millones de discos en todo el mundo, de acuerdo con los datos de Warner, y su nombre forma parte del Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll Hall desde 1998.

