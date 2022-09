Jason Sudeikis se alza con el Emmy a mejor actor de comedia

I WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE POWERS OF MANIFESTION AND MOST OF ALL @mrsimpstabler FOR GETTING ME INTO TED LASSO AND JASON SUDEIKIS. IT'S BEEN EVERYTHING. THIRSTING OVER HIM AND WATCHING HIS MOVIES WITH YOU. ILYSM. https://t.co/RX3RfILFyQ

— Capt. Shar “Maverick” Benson (@GRAYHOODIEOFLUV) September 13, 2022