Arriban famosos a la Alfombra roja de los SAG 2020

Las estrellas ya arribaron a la alfombra roja de los Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) que se lleva acabo en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Angeles, California

Y los primeros en llegar a dicho evento que el Sindicato de actores premia a lo mejor del cine y televisión fueron la presentadora canadiense Keltie Knight, quien deslumbró cin un vestido de color plata y la actriz Kathryn Newton, quien está nominada a mejor interpretación del reparto de una serie.



Kathryn Newton. Foto: Reuters

Jared Harris y su esposa Allegra Riggio lucieron elegantes y muy enamorados en su paso por la carpeta roja. Harris está nominado a Mejor Actor de Reparto por la serie "Chernobyl".

Jared Harris y su esposa Allegra Riggio. Foto: AP

Los nominados a Mejor elenco serie drama fueron los que acapararon los flashes de los fotógrafos y es que nadie se pudo resistir en tomar a los chicos de "Stranger Things", serie de Netflix que ha tenido éxito desde su inicio.

Y fue Millie Bobby Brown quien deslumbró a todos los asistentes al lucir cabellera de color negro y un vestido blanco. Pero el look no le ayudó mucho ya que se le ve con más edad de los 15 años que tiene, sin embargo nadie duda de su calidad histriónica y que ya es de las actrices consentidas del público.



Millie Bobby Brown. Foto: AFP



Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson y Gaten Matarazzo. Foto: AFP

Aquí te dejamos la lista de los nominados en esta 26 entrega de los SAG Awards 2020:

Mejor Elenco

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Mejor actriz

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Mejor actor

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Mejor actriz de reparto

Margot Robbe - Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell



Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Joe Pesci - The Irishman



Elenco de dobles de riesgo

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman



CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN

Actor miniserie

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Actriz miniserie

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Actor serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carell - The Morning Show

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

David Harbour - Stranger Things



Actriz serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale



Actor serie de comedia

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Actriz serie comedia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Elenco serie de drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things



Elenco serie comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Elenco de dobles

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

