Arriban famosos a la Alfombra roja de los SAG 2020
Las estrellas ya arribaron a la alfombra roja de los Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) que se lleva acabo en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Angeles, California
Y los primeros en llegar a dicho evento que el Sindicato de actores premia a lo mejor del cine y televisión fueron la presentadora canadiense Keltie Knight, quien deslumbró cin un vestido de color plata y la actriz Kathryn Newton, quien está nominada a mejor interpretación del reparto de una serie.
Kathryn Newton. Foto: Reuters
Jared Harris y su esposa Allegra Riggio lucieron elegantes y muy enamorados en su paso por la carpeta roja. Harris está nominado a Mejor Actor de Reparto por la serie "Chernobyl".
Jared Harris y su esposa Allegra Riggio. Foto: AP
Los nominados a Mejor elenco serie drama fueron los que acapararon los flashes de los fotógrafos y es que nadie se pudo resistir en tomar a los chicos de "Stranger Things", serie de Netflix que ha tenido éxito desde su inicio.
Y fue Millie Bobby Brown quien deslumbró a todos los asistentes al lucir cabellera de color negro y un vestido blanco. Pero el look no le ayudó mucho ya que se le ve con más edad de los 15 años que tiene, sin embargo nadie duda de su calidad histriónica y que ya es de las actrices consentidas del público.
Millie Bobby Brown. Foto: AFP
Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson y Gaten Matarazzo. Foto: AFP
Más información en unos minutos
Aquí te dejamos la lista de los nominados en esta 26 entrega de los SAG Awards 2020:
Mejor Elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor actriz
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Mejor actor
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Christian Bale - Ford vs Ferrari
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Mejor actriz de reparto
Margot Robbe - Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Elenco de dobles de riesgo
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIÓN
Actor miniserie
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Actriz miniserie
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Actor serie de drama
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carell - The Morning Show
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Actriz serie de drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor serie de comedia
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actriz serie comedia
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Elenco serie de drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Elenco serie comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Elenco de dobles
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
al