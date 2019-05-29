29 | MAY | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // UNAM creates digital collection of Mexican comic books
UNAM creates digital collection of Mexican comic books
Now, you can find more than 1,400 comic books in “Pepines,” a website created by UNAM’s Bibliographical Studies Institute (IIB) - Photo: Taken from UNAM's "Pepines"

UNAM creates digital collection of Mexican comic books

English
29/05/2019
18:27
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
The digital library seeks to rescue Mexico's comic book characters and popular imaginary from oblivion

Kalimán, Chanoc, Memín Pinguín, the Burrón Family, Capulina, Los Súpersabios, Los Agachados, and other classic Mexican comic-book series are now available in digital form, thanks to a catalog uploaded by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM).

Now, you can find more than 1,400 comic books in “Pepines,” a website created by UNAM’s Bibliographical Studies Institute (IIB).

The website is a result of 12 years of work and was developed in cooperation with the Innovation and Digital Strategy Coordination of the IIB and the Cataloging Department at Mexico’s National Newspaper Library.

The project came to life thanks to a cooperation agreement with the National Fund for Culture and the Arts (FONCA) and the Ministry of Culture.

The collection includes more than 7,000 bound volumes, plus unbound magazines.

This online catalog seeks to save Mexico’s comic book characters from oblivion while inviting general audiences to enrich themselves with the collection’s content, which constitutes a privileged and irreplaceable source of information on the country’s popular imaginary.

The comic books are divided into four categories: Adventure, humor, melodrama, and didactic comics, featuring titles such as “3 camaradas” (3 pals), “Pepín,” “Adán, el Hombre del Futuro” (Adam, the Man from the Future), “Viruta y Capulina,” “Los Charlots,” “Chistes y Chicas,” and “Amada Mía,” among others.

The website takes its name from the comic book “Pepín,” which became so popular that in the 1950s, Mexicans used to say “pepines” to refer to comic books.
 

Artículo

Mexico joins the Digital Library of Ibero-American Heritage

English
The Digital Library will now include the first Mexican digital collection, dating back to the 1500s
Mexico joins the Digital Library of Ibero-American HeritageMexico joins the Digital Library of Ibero-American Heritage

dm
 

DESTACADAS

Comic book helps immigrant children talk about fear

Comic book helps immigrant children talk about fear

Mexico creates Digital Repository of Cultural Heritage

Mexico creates Digital Repository of Cultural Heritage

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishculturecomic booksPepínLa Familia BurrónMexico Heritage and Traditions

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios