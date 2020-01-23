Suspected coronavirus case registered in Michoacán

Leer en español

Michoacán’s Committee of Health Security activated the protocols for the evaluation of a suspected case of coronavirus reported in the city of Morelia.

Through a statement, the State Health Ministry informed that the patient is a Chinese student who arrived in Michoacán’s capital 10 days ago.

The Asian young man traveled to Morelia due to academic reasons and upon showing symptoms that could be related to the virus, he went for help with the state authorities.



Personnel from the Epidemiology Unit and of the State Laboratory of Public Health took the sample of the strain for its analysis and sent it to the National Institute of Epidemiologic Reference.

The latter was in order to determine or rule out whether the Chinese student is infected with the 2019-nCov and this notify the case for its register at a national level.

The state agency added that according to the protocol, they followed prevention measures with the patient and established actions to monitor people he was in touch with.

Michoacán’s Committee of Health Security urged the population not be alarmed since, according to official scientific information, until now, the virus is not highly contagious nor highly lethal.

The committee is comprised of the local Health Ministry, the Mexican Institute of Social Security, the Institute for Social Security and Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), as well as the National Defense Ministry (Sedena).

“In addition, we urge the population to avoid spreading fake news, inviting them to pay attention to the official communication channels,” says the official document.

On Thursday, two suspected cases of coronavirus were ruled out in Tamaulipas and Yucatán although there are three more in Jalisco.

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a big family of a virus, some of which can cause several human diseases that vary from a common cold to SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome).

The virus of this family can cause different diseases in animals, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new coronavirus is a particular strain of coronavirus that had not been previously identified in humans.

Since January 12, the WHO issued a statement in which it identified the new coronavirus in China.

But many people’s concern is how this new virus spreads.

