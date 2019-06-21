21 | JUN | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Slipknot and Rob Zombie to perform in Mexico City
The band from Iowa has not yet revealed an official poster of the event, though the band is likely to show the list of bands soon - Photo: Taken from Slipknot's official Facebook page

The Knotfest Meets Force Fest will also feature heavy metal icon Rob Zombie

Though it was rumored that Slipknot would come to Mexico City along with its full metal festival, the band has just confirmed the news. Moreover, the Knotfest Meets Force Fest fusion will also bring heavy metal icon Rob Zombie.

Both bands will perform at the Deportivo Oceanía Park in Mexico City from 30 November to 1 December.

The band from Iowa has not yet revealed an official poster of the event, though the band is likely to show the list of bands that will be performing at the event soon.

