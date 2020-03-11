Leer en español

Sex crimes at the Mexican Senate

The lower chamber announced it filed a lawsuit against the doctor who was accused of three sex crimes inside the government building. Nevertheless, the lower chamber stayed silent on the case of an administrative employee from Morena, who was sued by a female employee after he allegedly sexually harassed her. Are lawmakers giving more importance to certain cases? The doctor wouldn’t have been fired if he had been protected by a political party?

Women issues are not a priority at Congress

After the scandal sparked by the alleged espionage against PAN senators, they delayed the discussion center on women issues. We’ve been told that on Thursday, in case they work, they will work on pending issues from last week and later, they might dedicate a session to women’s issues. Senator Ricardo Monreal said they have to carry out the session dedicated to women but the thing is it’s clear they will solve the espionage case first. We’ll see if women will be part of the discussion tomorrow or not.

Protecting diplomats from COVID-19

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, led by Marcelo Ebrad, is checking the trips officials have to make and it’s trying to avoid sending them to areas where COVID-19 has expanded. So far, international meetings have been canceled. Moreover, diplomatic missions were told to permanently monitor the protocols of the countries where they are deployed to. We’ve been told that for now, workers at the Mexican embassy and consulates in Italy are working from home.

Mystery at the CONACYT

The CONACYT has highlighted the investigation abilities of journalists from EL UNIVERSAL and we’re thankful for that. The article published on March 9 tells how experts carried out a study at the request of the CONACYT, where they explain that there are several risks implied in the construction of the Maya Train. In the article, some academics say the CONACYT hurried them to finish the study before the referendum was carried out. They say it was ready but that authorities preferred not to publish.

The newspaper asked the CONCACYT to comment on the study before the article was published but there was no response. Instead of answering and giving an answer that could be included in the article, the institution decided to issue a statement saying that with investigative journalism, the “black thread of the 4T” was discovered but never said that the information was false or denies the risks warned by experts. This confirms that the communication area at the CONACYT is great at responding to the media, as well as it is great at spending MXN $15 million on gourmet food. How many more black threads can we discover?

