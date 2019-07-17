“Russian Lord Nazi” to spend 37 years in jail after 2017 homicide in Cancún

Leer en español

The citizen of Ukranian origin, Aleksei Makeev, who was almost lynched in a popular neighborhood in Cancún, was sentenced to 37 years and six months in prison, the payment of a fine, and the delivery of MXN $405 thousand for reparation for the damages, after being found guilty for the homicide of a 20 years-old man on May 2017.

This Tuesday, the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office informed the results of the audience of individualization of the sentence imposed to Makeev, as part of the oral trial 23/2019 for the homicide of a young man that, along with others, forcibly entered his household, with sticks and stones, to lynch him.

The agency sustained that the Public Ministry provided the collected proofs through a work of “scientific research, according to the law, and with full respect to human rights,” which resulted in a judge ruling a sentence of 37 years and six months of prison to Aleksei Makeev, for the criminal offense of murder.

In addition, he will have to pay MXN $405,002.40 for reparations of damage and a fine of 2,250 days.

The story of “Russian Lord Nazi”

The night of May 19th, 2017, a crowd agglomerated in a popular neighborhood of the city to make Makeev pay for his insults and his hate speech against women, children, seniors and the disabled, which he spread through social media, from where the hostility against Aleksei was encouraged.

That Friday, Carlos Eduardo, of 20 years of age, along with other persons, entered Makeev’s house, in the “cuartería” of the Supermanzana 70, to rebuke him.

He and the crowd had been frenzied from social media to be part of that popular chapter broadcasted in real-time. Upon the break-in of his space and the mass aggression, the foreigner of 42 years old, stabbed the young man with a knife several times, causing him mortal injuries.

Aleksei was hit, stoned and almost lynched, which caused his hospitalization. His belongings were stolen. On May 30th, 2017, the trial against him began; his legal defense was in charge of public defenders, and he faced his process in the Chetumal prison, but was later moved to the one in Cancún, where he remains.

The prosecutors have not informed about the advance of the investigation file 126/2017 that was opened for the attempted murder against Makeev, which includes the omission of local police officers who received the instruction of withdrawing when the crowd gathered outside the household of the foreigner.



