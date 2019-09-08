Leer en español

Is the President at risk?

President López Obrador was awaited in Tamaulipas by members of the “Columna Armada,” a vigilante group linked to the Gulf cartel, whose members placed a welcome sign. At the last minute, the President changed his route to avoid these men. We've been told that this episode has alerted those who are worried about the President's safety and ask the same question once again: the safety measures are enough for the President's visit to places where organized crime is present? Not all the armed groups will dialogue or think before acting.

New priorities

Today, the Finance Ministry will issue the 2020 economic package, which is one of the most important for President López Obrador. In this package, we'll see how much money he wants to allocate to his main projects: the Dos Bocas oil refinery, the Maya train, the Santa Lucía airport, among others. We'll also find out what projects were cut off. Meanwhile, the lower chamber defined that by 2020, they will ask for a similar budget to the one from 2019, that is, MXN $6,758 million, plus a 3.9% increase in inflation. We've been told that they are looking to generate savings for MXN $10 million per month in San Lázaro, in order to continue with the austerity measure. Will it be enough?

Fear spreads among immigrants

Over one month after the mass shooting perpetrated by a white supremacist in El Paso, Texas, the Mexican consul in the city, Mauricio Ibarra, will meet with any Mexican who wants to talk to him. According to the consul, he wants to listen to the worries and doubts Mexicans who live in the area have. It is expected that a large number of Mexicans will attend the consulate to talk about how afraid they are, in the face of racism and anti-immigrant measures implemented in the U.S. in recent years.

Trump's new ambassador

Christopher Landau, the new U.S. ambassador in Mexico, has been very active since he arrived in Mexico three weeks ago. He was already met with several cabinet members and now he's getting ready to travel to Washington to participate in a meeting between Vice-president Mike Pence and Marcelo Ebrard, the Foreign Affairs Minister on September 10. Let's not forget that despite having no diplomatic experience, the ambassador has an advantage: he's close with Trump and his inner circle.



