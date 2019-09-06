06 | SEP | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Peña Nieto spent over MXN $1 million in personal care products for one flight
Peña Nieto spent over MXN $1 million in personal care products for one flight
It is possible that false invoices were used in the previous administration – Photo: Carolyne Kaster/AP

Peña Nieto spent over MXN $1 million in personal care products for one flight

English
06/09/2019
21:25
Astrid Rivera y Pedro Villa y Caña
Mexico City
-A +A
According to invoices from 2017 and 2018, the extinct Presidential General Staff paid excessive prices for several personal care products, for which the current administration will file a criminal complaint

Leer en español

As he had previously announced, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed this morning a series of purchases of personal care products made by the extinct Presidential General Staff (EMP) between 2017 and 2018 that were bought at excessive prices, and he informed that they will file a criminal complaint because of it.

In his morning news conference, the president showed a series of graphics that detail the expenditures of supplies for a presidential flight invoiced on October 27th, 2017, and where it says that they paid MXN $1,074,670 for several products of personal care, such as 486 pieces of eau de toilette for women of the brand “Carolina Herrera,” 1,164 disposable razors, 1,265 pieces of hair gel, 1,215 nail clippers, as well as 1,247 pieces of toothpaste and toothbrushes.
 

Artículo

Peña Nieto and his entourage drank 746 bottles on board the presidential plane

English
In time, the consumption of alcoholic beverages on board the presidential plane increased and became quite expensive for Mexican taxpayers
Peña Nieto and his entourage drank 746 bottles on board the presidential plane Peña Nieto and his entourage drank 746 bottles on board the presidential plane

In another invoice dated July 6, 2018, they paid MXN $216,804 for 400 boxes of white toilet paper, 70 boxes of toilet paper rolls, and 100 gallons of neutral detergent.

López Obrador said that these purchases “will never happen again” and confirmed there will be complaints filed due to the expenditures.
 

Artículo

Peña Nieto spent over MXN $16 million on sumptuous banquets during flights

English
An investigation by EL UNIVERSAL has revealed that former President Enrique Peña Nieto is fond of haute cuisine and spent millions of food during national and international flights
Peña Nieto spent over MXN $16 million on sumptuous banquets during flightsPeña Nieto spent over MXN $16 million on sumptuous banquets during flights

“They will never happen again. The mechanism of not presenting information for “national safety” was used. This was not handled by EMP, they were not obliged to present information, and there was only evidence inside and gave general numbers. This is over, there is no secret budgetary appropriation, that’s the reason for this change, this fight to end corruption” he said.

“That is why double invoicing and other tax-related mechanisms must become serious crimes; it is possible that false invoices were used in this case.”
 

Artículo

Mexico's presidential plane is so luxurious the UN hasn't been able to sell it

English
The UN has been assisting Mexico in the sale of the plane
Mexico's presidential plane is so luxurious the UN hasn't been able to sell itMexico's presidential plane is so luxurious the UN hasn't been able to sell it

In the National Palace, López Obrador stated that his government will buy no more cleaning supplies, “because we have found enough, and if any is bought it will be the minimum. Before buying paper, before buying equipment, check the storage units, the depots, for there can be many office supplies. You can save and not buy for the sake of buying, especially regarding expensive equipment.

“Everything related to cameras, espionage systems (…) If the inventory was made of how much was spent in equipment [they] even [bought] drones, special boats, surveillance systems, monitors, everything. It’s a bit what happened with the purchase of planes and helicopters, in addition to those for the National Defense Army (Sedena), the Navy. In 10 years, they used approximately MXN $70 billion on planes and helicopters, that is why the budget was insufficient,” he said.

Artículo

Fancies of former Mexican presidents in Los Pinos

English
Professional flight simulators, heliports in the garden, soccer fields, and rooms over pools are just some of the luxurious additions of presidents in Los Pinos
Fancies of former Mexican presidents in Los PinosFancies of former Mexican presidents in Los Pinos

mp
 

DESTACADAS

AMLO’s MXN$41 million inauguration was authorized by Enrique Peña Nieto

AMLO’s MXN$41 million inauguration was authorized by Enrique Peña Nieto

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexico spent MXN $41 million for the presidential inauguration

Mexico spent MXN $41 million for the presidential inauguration

English
2019-04-04
Someone has expensive taste?

Someone has expensive taste?

English
2019-08-06
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishcorruptionpersonal care productsEMPAMLOEPNPeña NietoMexican governmentdouble invoicinginvoicesfraud

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 