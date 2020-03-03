NFL: The Arizona Cardinals are heading to Mexico City

Leer en español

The NFL announced the Arizona Cardinals will be the host team for the NFL game in Mexico City during the 2020 season. However, the Cardinals' opponent has yet to be announced.

Michael Bidwill, Cardinals chairman and president, said in a statement:

"Two years ago when the NFL awarded Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and State Farm Stadium, we understood the requirement of hosting an international game before 2023," and added that "we are thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience."



Photo: Taken from the Cardinal’s official website

This year's game marks the 5th straight season an NFL game has been scheduled at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Emocionados de regresar a la Ciudad de México por la primera vez desde el 2005 pic.twitter.com/UHvyqkEXN0 — Cardenales de Arizona (@AZCardenales) February 28, 2020

Mexican NFL fans will be able to take a close look at Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray guiding Kliff Kingsbury's offense. The Cardinals came on strong down the stretch during the 2019 season and were one of the more entertaining non-playoff teams in late December 2019.

In 2020, the Arizona Cardinals are scheduled for home dates against the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Washington Redskins.

