Mexico: Inmates and prison guard contract COVID-19

After a prison guard and four inmates tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 23 inmates were transported to another prison in the state of Mexico. According to state authorities, the inmates contracted the virus through a prison guard who had also been working at a local hospital.

After the outbreak, authorities transported the inmates to another prison, which was modified to be used as a hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to authorities, none of the inmates “has serious symptoms, nevertheless, the decision was made for medical experts to monitor and treat the cases until they improve. Meanwhile, prison authorities have kept in touch with their families and have been timely notified about their health.”

It’s been said that the contagion sources was a prison guard who accompanied an inmate to the José Vicente Villada General Hospital, where the person was receiving medical attention. However, several COVID-19 cases were registered in the hospital.

The prison guard is “at home and receiving medical attention and is being monitored by experts from the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico (ISSEMyM).”

The Cuautitlán prison, were they outbreak was registered, is one of the most overcrowded prisons in the state.

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prison authorities canceled visits but will allow relatives to bring hygiene products to the inmates, who can call their families on weekends for free.

