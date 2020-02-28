Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases

Leer en español

Mexico’s government said on Friday it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the virus.

La @SSalud_mx confirmó dos casos de coronavirus en México, el primero en la capital y el segundo en Sinaloa. Se trata de pacientes de bajo riesgo que están siendo atendidos. Invitamos a la población a seguir informada y tomar medidas de prevención: https://t.co/6tC5SJXMqt pic.twitter.com/nbAnNOK7zp — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) February 28, 2020

A 35-year-old man who showed positive in an initial test in Mexico City went through a second test that turned up positive results early on Friday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez told a regular news conference.

La @SSalud_mx confirma un caso de #COVID19, que se encuentra en el @Respira_INER. El paciente es de bajo riesgo y está aislado para su observación. #ConferenciaMatutina pic.twitter.com/Mqo7a51IgL — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) February 28, 2020

The man was linked to the second case, a 41-year-old in the northern state of Sinaloa, López-Gatell told reporters, speaking alongside President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

López Obrador urged the population to remain calm.

En el curso de la madrugada, se detectó un segundo caso de #COVID19 en Sinaloa, confirmado por el Laboratorio Estatal de Salud Pública. Se realizan las pruebas confirmatorias en el #INDRE. #ConferenciaMatutina pic.twitter.com/NOur09TzdM — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) February 28, 2020

“We have the capacity to handle this situation,” he said. “Because according to the information available, this is not something terrible, really bad.”

The government would hold a daily evening news conference at 9 p.m. until further notice to update the public on the status of coronavirus infections, López Obrador added.

Queremos que los adultos mayores vivan con holgura en el último tramo de su existencia. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/kEfl6anJPP — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 28, 2020

Mexico’s main stock index suffered one of its biggest falls in months, tumbling more than 4% in morning trading, while the peso fell by more than 1% against the dollar.

Both of the men confirmed with coronavirus were in Italy for about a week in mid-February, and likely became infected at a convention in the northern city of Bergamo, the government said in a visual presentation at the news conference.

The two were being held in isolation, one in a hospital and the other in a hotel in Sinaloa, López-Gatell said.

The Mexico City resident had light, cold-like symptoms and was at low risk, he added. Officials were observing five of his family members in isolation.

In addition, two men who had been in direct contact with the infected men were under observation, one in isolation, the government said.

Q: What is a #coronavirus? A: Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) https://t.co/PKzKaO2yfK pic.twitter.com/mhEa7LFVhx — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 17, 2020

For now, there were no grounds for closing schools or having people stay away from their workplaces, López-Gatell said.

“There’s absolutely no reason at this point,” he added. “There is no generalized transmission.”

Still, Lopez-Gatell recommended that people refrain from giving each other light hugs and kisses on the cheek that are commonplace greetings in Mexico.

Q: Is there a treatment for a novel #coronavirus infection?

A: There is no specific treatment for disease caused by a novel coronavirus. However, many of the symptoms can be treated and therefore treatment is based on the patient’s clinical condition https://t.co/PKzKaO2yfK pic.twitter.com/QxNg634JdS — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 17, 2020

Previously, Brazil had been the only country in Latin America to report a case of the new coronavirus.

