Mexican authorities investigate the murder of a federal judge in Colima

Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, the head of the Supreme Court, confirmed federal judge Uriel Villegas Ortiz and his wife were murdered in Colima, Mexico.



Zaldívar denounced violence and said the judiciary will demand an investigation and protection for the victims’ families.

Condenamos enérgicamente el homicidio del Juez Uriel Villegas y de su esposa Verónica Barajas. Exigimos de las autoridades competentes el total esclarecimiento de los hechos. Mis condolencias a familiares y amigos. Todo el #PJF está de luto https://t.co/dcIydj03Nu — Arturo Zaldívar (@ArturoZaldivarL) June 16, 2020



Federal sources indicated that the criminals broke into the judge’s home and shot him and his wife.



Hours later, the Attorney General’s Office announced it will be in charge of the investigation.

#FGRInforma La Fiscalía General de la República asume plenamente investigación del asesinato de un Juez Federal y su esposa en la ciudad de Colima. En cuanto existan datos que puedan hacerse públicos se darán a conocer. — FGR México (@FGRMexico) June 16, 2020



Through a statement, the FGR announced it will request information and support from Colima’s Public Security Ministry, the state attorney, the National Guard, and the National Intelligence Center.



Uriel Villegas was born in Chihuahua and studied law at the Sonora Autonomous University. He became a District Judge in 2017.



In March 2018, judge Villegas ordered Rubén Oseguera González "El Menchito" to be transfered to a Jalisco prison before he was extradited to the United States.



Villegas Ortiz held different positions at the judiciary.



