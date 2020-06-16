16 | JUN | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexican authorities investigate the murder of a federal judge in Colima

Mexican authorities investigate the murder of a federal judge in Colima

16/06/2020
16:01
Newsroom
Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, the head of the Supreme Court, confirmed the judge’s death - Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

16/06/2020
16:01
Newsroom
Mexico City
Diana Lastiri, Manuel Espino
The judge transferred Rubén Oseguera González "El Menchito" to be transfered to a Jalisco prison

Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, the head of the Supreme Court, confirmed federal judge Uriel Villegas Ortiz and his wife were murdered in Colima, Mexico. 
 
Zaldívar denounced violence and said the judiciary will demand an investigation and protection for the victims’ families.

 
Federal sources indicated that the criminals broke into the judge’s home and shot him and his wife. 
 
Hours later, the Attorney General’s Office announced it will be in charge of the investigation. 

 
Recommended: Homicides and violence are on the rise in Mexico despite the COVID-19 pandemic
 
Through a statement, the FGR announced it will request information and support from Colima’s Public Security Ministry, the state attorney, the National Guard, and the National Intelligence Center. 
 
Uriel Villegas was born in Chihuahua and studied law at the Sonora Autonomous University. He became a District Judge in 2017. 
 
In March 2018, judge Villegas ordered Rubén Oseguera González "El Menchito" to be transfered to a Jalisco prison before he was extradited to the United States.
 
Villegas Ortiz held different positions at the judiciary
 
Recommended: 2019: Mexico's most violent year
 
gm
 

