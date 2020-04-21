16:20
Indigenous radio stations have a fundamental role in the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic
SCIENCE
English The everchanging COVID-19 figures are accompanied by equally confusing terms
HEALTH
English Margarita Hernández works at an IMSS hospital in Tijuana, Baja California
ARCHEOLOGY
English The Tingambato archeological site is located in Michoacán
SPORTS
English The NFL canceled its international games for 2020 season
PHILANTHROPY
English The Altísimo Live! Music and Pop Culture Festival aims to raise funds for Latinx farm workers
MEXICAN FOOD
English Forget about shell tacos and burritos, this is the real deal!
GASTRONOMY
English Tequila is a 100% Mexican spirit
health
English Sleeping well is essential for physical and mental health
HEALTH
English Tequila is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the world
MUSIC
English Óscar Chávez was a Mexican singer, musician, and songwriter
MOTHER'S DAY
English As May 10 approaches, don’t forget to send a thoughtful gift
SOLIDARITY
English In Oaxaca, inmates have taken matters into their own hands and started to produce reusable masks
As markets turn into COVID-19 hotspots, Mexico City implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the virus
English Markets in Mexico City have become hotspots for the spread of the novel coronavirus