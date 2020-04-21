Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexican indigenous radio stations help prevent COVID-19 in vulnerable communities

Indigenous radio stations have a fundamental role in the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic
Mexico enters Phase 3 of its contingency plan to fight COVID-19

Mexico and UNESCO to strengthen indigenous languages

Mexican authorities register COVID-19 outbreak inside a nursing home

COVID-19 is deadly among elders and people with chronic illnesses
Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexico has flattened the COVID-19 curve

U.S. to maintain trade terms for Mexican sugar

The U.S. will maintain the agreement regulating Mexican sugar exports for five more years
The USMCA will enter into force on July 1

Mexico embarks first banana exports to China

As markets turn into COVID-19 hotspots, Mexico City implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the virus

Markets in Mexico City have become hotspots for the spread of the novel coronavirus
Get fresh produce delivered right to your door

Get these beautiful bouquets delivered to your mom on Mother’s Day 2020

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Most of the victims were males between 37 and 77 years old
COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

Mexico has flattened the COVID-19 curve

After weeks of struggle, the epidemic has started to slow down
COVID-19: It’s now mandatory to wear face masks in Mexico City

COVID-19: Mexican experts design affordable ventilator that works without electricity

The Mexican government directly awarded several contracts to Manuel Bartlett's son

A company owned by León Bartlett sold overpriced ventilators to the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Enrique Peña Nieto's administration diverted millions allocated to the health sector to shell companies

Corruption kills: MXN $4,179 million were diverted from the health sector between 2014 and 2018

COVID-19: First batch of U.S. ventilators arrives in Mexico

Mexico received 211 Hamilton ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19: The U.S. to send 500 ventilators to Mexico

U.S. to sell 1,000 ventilators to Mexico as the coronavirus pandemic grows

Enrique Peña Nieto's administration diverted millions allocated to the health sector to shell companies

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become evident that Mexico lacks equipment, facilities, and staff to face the public health emergency 
Authorities investigate Enrique Peña Nieto, his children, and ex-wife Angélica Rivera

U.S. authorities are investigating former President Peña Nieto for bribery

Repsol discovers two deepwater oil fields in Gulf of Mexico

The oil fields were discovered in the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 wells, located in Block 29 of the Salina Basin
The end of the oil war gives hope for the devastated global economy

U.S. oil price goes negative as demand collapses amidst coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: Hundreds of Mexicans have died from coronavirus in the U.S.

Mexico's consular network in the U.S. has gathered information regarding the death of Mexicans in that country
COVID-19: Over 100 Mexicans have died in NY from coronavirus

COVID-19: Mexico to repatriate thousands of tourists stranded abroad

Los Pinos will house healthcare workers amid the public health crisis

Doctors are afraid to return to their homes since they could infect their families with COVID-19
The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, home to the Mexico Grand Prix, turns into temporary hospital

The COVID-19 pandemic will reach its peak in Mexico City this week

Epidemiology, statistics, and mathematics in times of COVID-19 

The everchanging COVID-19 figures are accompanied by equally confusing terms
The Mexican nurse sending hope to COVID-19 patients

Margarita Hernández works at an IMSS hospital in Tijuana, Baja California
Mexican archeologists bring ancient city back to life through virtual reconstruction

The Tingambato archeological site is located in Michoacán
NFL cancels Mexico City game due to COVID-19

The NFL canceled its international games for 2020 season
Altísimo Live!, the Latinx festival to support farmworkers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

The Altísimo Live! Music and Pop Culture Festival aims to raise funds for Latinx farm workers
The 10 best Mexican cookbooks

Forget about shell tacos and burritos, this is the real deal!
Tequila drink recipes to step up your mixology game

Tequila is a 100% Mexican spirit
COVID-19: How to sleep well during quarantine

Sleeping well is essential for physical and mental health
The amazing health benefits of tequila

Tequila is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the world
Mexican singer Óscar Chávez passes away

Óscar Chávez was a Mexican singer, musician, and songwriter
Get these beautiful bouquets delivered to your mom on Mother’s Day 2020

As May 10 approaches, don't forget to send a thoughtful gift
Inmates produce their own face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic

In Oaxaca, inmates have taken matters into their own hands and started to produce reusable masks
Markets in Mexico City have become hotspots for the spread of the novel coronavirus
If Mexico flattened the COVID-19 curve, what comes next?

