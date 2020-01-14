Luxurious presidential plane returns to Mexico

Leer en español

On January 14, the Mexican government announced that since the TP01 presidential plane didn’t sell while stationed in California, the luxurious airplane was purchased by Felipe Calderón and used by Enrique Peña Nieto will return to Mexico, in an effort to sell it or rent it.

In December 2018, the José María Morelos y Pavón presidential plane was transported to the U.S., where it was put up for sale with the help of the UN Ethics and Transparency office.

During the President’s daily news conference, Jorge Mendoza, the head of Banobras, explained that although several buyers were interested in Mexico’s presidential plane and even offered more than the USD $130 million asking price, the buyers and officials couldn’t reach an agreement.

Photo: Alfredo Guerrero/EL UNIVERSAL

During his news conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied that the attempt to sell the airplane had failed and insisted that this was a complex process.

The Mexican President said the infamous airplane will be kept at the presidential hangar or at the Santa Lucía airbase once it returns from California.

Moreover, López Obrador said the airplane will be handed to the Mexican Air Force.

Since he took office in December 2018, President López Obrador has refused to use the airplane and prefers commercial flights. He has also criticized the cost of the plane.

