Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexico is among the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls

English
2020-05-21
The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 328,000 lives worldwide
COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

English
2020-05-21
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

English
2020-05-21
Mexico has already overtaken China's death toll
2020-03-28

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

Mexico City will start to gradually reopen on June 1

English
2020-05-21
Amid the public health crisis, Mexico City will start to reopen on June 1
2020-05-21

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-05-21

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Despite a series of irregularities, the government awarded contracts worth millions to this company 

English
2020-05-21
The food provided by these companies contained maggots, worms, and cockroaches
2019-10-20

Former Mossad spies exposed bribery scheme at Pemex

2020-05-19

Genaro García Luna created a complex money-laundering network

Unión Tepito leader arrested in Mexico City

English
2020-05-21
The local cartel is responsible for the wave of violence that struck the city in recent years
2020-01-31

La Unión Tepito leader “El Lunares” arrested in Hidalgo

2019-07-10

La Unión Tepito recruits migrants through deceits

Ana Guevara is accused of extortion

English
2020-05-21
Ana Gabriela Guevara is a retired Olympian and the head of the Conade
2019-09-27

Unproven travel expenses amount to millionaire debt at CONADE

2019-08-25

Ana Guevara was granted a tax pardon by the Peña Nieto administration

Company linked to Enrique Peña Nieto’s family received millions and over 1,000 contracts during his administration

English
2020-05-20
President López Obrador said that the case must be investigated
2020-04-19

Authorities investigate Enrique Peña Nieto, his children, and ex-wife Angélica Rivera

2020-02-20

Mexican authorities are allegedly investigating former President Enrique Peña Nieto

Over 100 people have died of methanol poisoning in Mexico

English
2020-05-20
Experts believe the issue is linked to the ban of alcohol and beer sale in some communities
2020-04-05

Beer shortage in Mexico: Factories will halt beer and spirits production amid the COVID-19 pandemic

2020-05-13

COVID-19: Mexico implements a three-phase scheme to lift the lockdown and resume activities

Mexico, the U.S., and Canada extend border restrictions over COVID-19

English
2020-05-20
Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic
2020-03-20

Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at the Mexico-U.S. border

2020-03-12

Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic

Mexico partakes in encouraging remdesivir clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment

English
2020-05-20
Despite the signs observed in clinical trials, the World Health Organization cautions against the use of the remdesivir drug for it is still an unproven COVID-19 treatment
2020-03-31

Mexico approves clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs

2020-04-29

Mexican scientists develop COVID-19 antibody test

14 doctors were kidnapped in Mexico City

English
2020-05-20
The healthcare workers were rescued by local authorities last night
2019-05-19

At least two hundred people are kidnapped in Mexico every day

2019-06-12

“Las Pelonas” criminal group behind kidnappings in Mexico City

COVID-19
Mexico City opens N95 mask factory to fight COVID-19

Mexico City opens N95 mask factory

English The masks will be distributed among health institutes, hospitals, and healthcare workers
SPORTS
SPORTS
Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna club test positive for COVID-19

Santos Laguna soccer players test positive for COVID-19

English The soccer players, whose names have not been revealed, will be constantly monitored
Technology
TECHNOLOGY
UNAM develops auxiliary computing system for COVID-19 diagnosis

UNAM develops system for COVID-19 diagnosis

English The use of the system could be extended to the whole national health system
ARCHEOLOGY
ARCHEOLOGY
Mexican archeologists discover trove of mammoth remains in Santa Lucía

Mammoth remains found in Santa Lucía

English The archeologists also found 15 pre-Columbian burials in the area
SCIENCE
SCIENCE
IPN scientists develop rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19

IPN develops COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests

English Rapid diagnostic tests are fundamental to control the spread of COVID-19
Art
ART
Watch Danzatlán, Elisa Carrillo's international dance festival, on streaming

Watch Danzatlán on streaming

English The third edition of Danzatlàn will be available on streaming
SCIENCE
SCIENCE
UNAM to launch new laboratory for COVID-19 vaccine research

UNAM launches lab for COVID-19 research

English The laboratory will focus on COVID-19 research
Art
ART
Mexican photographers come together to raise funds for public hospital treating patients infected with COVID-19

Artists raise funds for public hospital

English You can purchase any art piece for $2,500
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION
Is Dwayne Johnson guilty of cultural appropriation for launching a tequila brand?

Is Dwayne Johnson guilty of cultural appropriation?

English The question of cultural appropriation lingers in the air
SCIENCE
SCIENCE
Lessons from the past: What we’ve learned from the history of pandemics

What we’ve learned from pandemics

English Experience from pandemics such as the H1N1 in 2009 can help us defeat new viruses
Art
ART
Mexican artisans venture into international e-commerce

Mexican artisans venture into international e-commerce

English International e-commerce will boost the sales of artisanal products made in Oaxaca
ENVIRONEMTN
ENVIRONMENT
Murder hornets are unlikely to reach Mexico

Murder hornets are unlikely to reach Mexico

English The first sightings of this insect in the American continent took place in Vancouver and Washington
English
English Amid the public health crisis, Mexico City will start to reopen on June 1
Technology
English
CORRUPTION
English
COVID-19 IN MEXICO

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

COVID-19 IN MEXICO
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

INTERNATIONAL

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass five million

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Global infections from the novel coronavirus surpassed five million on Thursday as the pandemic played out unevenly across the planet

Felicien Kabuga, top Rwandan genocide suspect wants to be tried in France

As new COVID-19 clusters emerge worldwide, WHO warns virus may be here to stay

Felicien Kabuga, top fugitive in Rwanda's genocide arrested outside Paris

Typhoon Vongfong slams into pandemic-hit Philippines

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

Mercenaries are fighting superpower wars from Venezuela to Libya

International Affairs & Diplomacy
Considered “the second oldest profession of the world,” mercenary armies are fighting superpower wars in an ever more complex global environment

Trump wants to make China the scapegoat of his historic failure facing coronavirus

Kim Jong-un death rumors expose tensions in north eastern Asia

The end of the oil war gives hope for the devastated global economy

MEXICO POLITICS

How will COVID-19 and the economic crisis affect the retirement system?

Editorial
This will also have consequences for the development of the country since Afores are invested in productive projects

Minister Torruco announces long weekends are here to stay

Mexico is not interested in generating clean energy

The President will investigate fracking