2020-05-21
The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 328,000 lives worldwide
COVID-19
English The masks will be distributed among health institutes, hospitals, and healthcare workers
SPORTS
English The soccer players, whose names have not been revealed, will be constantly monitored
TECHNOLOGY
English The use of the system could be extended to the whole national health system
ARCHEOLOGY
English The archeologists also found 15 pre-Columbian burials in the area
SCIENCE
English Rapid diagnostic tests are fundamental to control the spread of COVID-19
ART
English The third edition of Danzatlàn will be available on streaming
SCIENCE
English The laboratory will focus on COVID-19 research
ART
English You can purchase any art piece for $2,500
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION
English The question of cultural appropriation lingers in the air
SCIENCE
English Experience from pandemics such as the H1N1 in 2009 can help us defeat new viruses
ART
English International e-commerce will boost the sales of artisanal products made in Oaxaca
ENVIRONMENT
English The first sightings of this insect in the American continent took place in Vancouver and Washington
English Amid the public health crisis, Mexico City will start to reopen on June 1