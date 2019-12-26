K-pop boy band Super M to visit Mexico

Now that K-pop is a global phenomenon, fans all over the world are anxiously waiting for their favorite bands to visit their countries.

One of the bands that will visit Mexico very soon is SuperM, a new super boy band created by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group and its independent label Caroline.

The group was recently created in a combination of the Korean and American music industries targeting Western audiences.

As part of their “We Are the World” tour, SuperM will visit our country on February 9.

SuperM is made up of seven members who previously were part of other established boy bands: Taemin from SHINee, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.

The K-pop idols, that debuted in October 2019, will perform in Mexico City’s Arena.

Success has come fast for the self-named “Avengers of K-pop.” The band’s first EP, called SuperM – The First Mini Album, went straight to the top of the Billboard 200 when it was launched in October 2019.

Tickets for the K-pop idols' concert in Mexico City in 2020 will be available starting on December 27 via Superboletos.

That same month, SuperM had their world television debut on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where they performed their hit single "Jopping" and taught the comedian how to "jop," a combination of jumping and popping.

