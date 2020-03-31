31 | MAR | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Journalist María Elena Ferral was murdered in Veracruz
The journalist was attacked in broad daylight while she was driving - Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS

Journalist María Elena Ferral was murdered in Veracruz

31/03/2020
15:53
Mexico has become one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists

Mexican journalist María Elena Ferral was shot dead in Veracruz yesterday. 

Ferral worked for local newspaper Diario de Xalapa and was a member of the Mexican Editorial Organization (OEM). 

The journalist was attacked in broad daylight while she was driving in the municipality of Papantla. The murderer, a male riding a motorcycle, is at large. 

After the attack, Ferral was rushed into surgery but died before being transferred to a bigger hospital in Poza Rica. 

Recommended: Violence against journalists on the rise in Mexico

Local authorities have launched an investigation and vowed to deliver justice

In the last decade, Mexico has become one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists and the UN and other NGOs have urged the country to protect them. 

