Leer en español

Mexican journalist María Elena Ferral was shot dead in Veracruz yesterday.

Ferral worked for local newspaper Diario de Xalapa and was a member of the Mexican Editorial Organization (OEM).

Nuestra compañera María Elena Ferral Hernández fue asesinada. Las y los periodistas de #Veracruz exigimos: pic.twitter.com/HJznXmcrif — Red Veracruzana de Periodistas (@RVDPeriodistas) March 31, 2020

En México también se libra otra #epidemia: la de los asesinatos de periodistas. #NiUnaPeriodistaMenos #justiciaparamaríaelena #SinMujeresNoHayPeriodismo — Red Veracruzana de Periodistas (@RVDPeriodistas) March 31, 2020

The journalist was attacked in broad daylight while she was driving in the municipality of Papantla. The murderer, a male riding a motorcycle, is at large.

After the attack, Ferral was rushed into surgery but died before being transferred to a bigger hospital in Poza Rica.

Recommended: Violence against journalists on the rise in Mexico

Local authorities have launched an investigation and vowed to deliver justice.

In the last decade, Mexico has become one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists and the UN and other NGOs have urged the country to protect them.

gm