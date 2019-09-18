Irregularities at the INE

Leer en español

Why would a public dependence hire external personnel to carry out a task if its employees are trained to fulfill those same tasks? A clear and convincing answer must be issued by the public agency itself or be demanded by the authority.

These are the type of irregularities the internal control body (OIC) found at the National Electoral Institute (INE). The body then sent a 61-page report to the lower chamber.

In an audit performed at the Consultancies, Studies, and Investigation areas, it was discovered that six departments allocated almost MXN $10 million to hire third parties to carry out tasks that should be fulfilled by the INE personnel, without any justification in regards to the non-existence of trained personnel.

According to the document, subcontracting is a common practice at the INE and the report found that it hired 61 services without any justification. In the same report, the OIC revealed that it didn't find 320 vehicles in the operational inventory in the INE's database.

In regards to the missing vehicles, the INE told EL UNIVERSAL that there are mistakes and that there are several databases. In regards to subcontracting, the institute explains that it requires specialized work for short periods of time, which makes it necessary to hire external services.

This answer shows that that institute doesn't justify the use of public resources on time, but rather at the last minute.

In times of austerity and now that wasting public money is forbidden, the strict scrutiny of public offices is required, every anomaly should be solved timely or through the legal paths so that those responsible are held accountable.

Just at audits are carried out at the INE, it is necessary that internal control bodies investigate the management of public resources and reveal the irregularities in other federal agencies. Is the INE the only institute that presents irregularities?



gm

