Irregularities at the INDEP

President Ándres Manuel López Obrador says there is no corruption in his government; nevertheless, his administration had to change the way the INDEP auctioned seized goods. Sources said the government discovered officials leaked information to some bidders to guarantee they obtained the products they were interested in. Now, the first auction under Ernesto Prieto Ortega will take place on October 9, and it will go through a few changes. The experiment is an attempt to improve the INDEP’s image after the last director denounced irregularities and resigned.

In Scherer involved in the Morena election?

Rumor has it the President’s legal team, led by Julio Scherer, is involved at Morena’s internal election. Sources said that when tension increases and a crisis tests human nature, the easiest thing to do is blame others. Moreover, insiders said that amid the internal election at the ruling party, party members suddenly started blaming Scherer. However, sources said Scherer has no candidate and that he’s not involved in the party; nevertheless, contenders should think about how their actions are harming the President.

PAN Governors vs. the government

PAN Governors have one more disagreement with the federal government. Besides the budget, health, and security conflicts, the Governors are against the proposal to cancel 109 trusts, including those that are required to face natural disasters or to promote science and technology. PAN Governors said they rejected the bill because it is irresponsible. Nevertheless, we will have to see if Governors can influence PAN lawmakers and the rest of the opposition to stop Morena.

Quarrels at Morena

Continuing with the internal conflict in Morena, there will be more conflicts after the INE released a national survey that eliminates several contenders. Gibrán Ramírez was the first to contest this decision.

