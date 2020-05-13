The IMSS returns 20 ventilators to León Bartlett’s company because the equipment didn’t meet quality standards

Leer en español

Mexico’s Social Security Institute (IMSS) rejected 20 ventilators it previously purchased from Cyber Robotics Solutions, a company owned by León Bartlett, the son of CFE director Manuel Bartlett.



Through a statement, the IMSS said that after experts analyzed the ventilators, they “determined that they don’t fulfill the requirements and technical-functional characteristics agreed in the contract.”

Respecto a la información sobre la compra de ventiladores por el Órgano de Operación Administrativa Desconcentrada de Hidalgo, el #IMSS informa: https://t.co/a05vu5THUw pic.twitter.com/pC0wmYTbtn — IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) May 13, 2020



According to the IMSS, the institution issued an official report to return the equipment to Cyber Robotics Solutions; the equipment has been already returned to the company.



The institute added that it didn’t pay for the ventilators.



Furthermore, Hidalgo authorities found that these ventilators didn’t have a touch screen, a characteristic that was established in the contract.



On April 17, Cyber Robotics Solutions, owned by León Manuel Bartlett Álvarez, obtained a contract for MXN 31 million to provide 20 ventilators for the IMSS. The contract was awarded to the company without a tender and each ventilator was sold at MXN 1,550,000.



After much criticism, the IMSS director, Zoé Robledo, justified the purchase and said several factors played an important role to close the business deal: Cyber Robotics Solutions didn’t request a down payment and it would quickly provide the equipment necessary to treat patients infected with COVID-19.



