Illustrators remember femicide victims in Mexico

The project titled “No Estamos Todas” (Some of Us Are Missing) creates the portraits of femicide victims, it started after the femicide of Lesvy and Mara. These two deaths inspired Isadora to create the project, which looks to raise consciousness about these crimes.

“We're creating a recollection,” the illustrator told EL UNIVERSAL.

Isadora explains that she and another colleague created the collective and that all the portraits are made using different techniques such as drawing, painting, embroidery, and digital portraits.

The first portrait published in the project's Instagram account was made by Laura de León. In the portrait, you can see a brunette woman whose face is covered by Calla Lily flowers.

“What we want to do is honor their memory and remember them the way we would like to be remembered or they way in which we would like a loved one to be remembered,” says the illustrator, and then adds that “this is talking about femicide from a different perspective: from memory and dignity.”

She also explains that the creation of the portrait is a strong and painful experience since “we always hope that this is the last illustration we do and that this protest ends one day but reality shows that it is quite far from that.”

The project is based on the femicide map created by María Salguero on Google Maps. This map located the places where the femicides reported by the press from 2016-2019 took place. Salguero has explained that the map is updated every four months.

Furthermore, the illustrator explains that the group has received collaborations from countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, and Turkey.

“We are a memorial that starts in Mexico but the truth is that we don't have boundaries because we're on the internet.”

Moreover, before creating the portrait, they reach out to the victim's family so that they know their physical and emotional characteristics, in order to portray them in the colors and style.

“I think that solidarity is the best thing that has emerged from this project because we have realized that we are many women who have condemned this violence in Mexico, that we are a lot of people who think that femicides and transfemicides are not okay and that each one of us is raising our voice,” she says.

So far, 900 people participate in the initiative and that they have illustrated over 800 stories.

If you want to be part of this project you can find more information at www.noestamostodas.com or contact them through the project's Facebook and Instagram account.

