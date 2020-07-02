Gunmen kill 24 people at rehab center as violence soars in Guanajuato

Leer en español

On July 1, gunmen broke into an unregistered drug rehabilitation center in Guanajuato and opened fire, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

Guanajuato authorities said the attack took place in the city of Irapuato. Three of the seven wounded were reported in serious condition.

The attackers shot everyone at the rehab center and state police said nobody was kidnapped. Photos from the crime scene show those at the center were lying down when they were sprayed with bullets.

Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf war between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, a local gang, led by “El Marro.” This had led Guanajuato to became the most violent state in the country.

However, this is not the first shooting registered inside a rehab center. On June 6, gunmen killed 10 people at a center located in Irapuato.

No motive was given in the attack, but Governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo said drug gangs were allegedly involved.

“I deeply regret and condemn the events in Irapuato this afternoon,” the governor wrote. “The violence generated by organized crime not only takes the lives of the young, but it takes peace from families in Guanajuato.”

Mexican drug gangs have killed suspected street-level dealers from rival gangs sheltering at such facilities in the past.

Also, addicts and dealers who face attacks from rivals on the streets sometimes take refuge at the rehab clinics, making the clinics themselves targets for attack. Still, other gangs have been accused of forcibly recruiting recovering addicts at the centers as dealers, and killing them if they refused.

Mexico has long had problems with rehab centers because most are privately run, underfunded, and often commit abuses against recovering addicts. The government spends relatively little money on rehabilitation, often making the unregistered centers the only option available for poor families.

