First deaths of pregnant women from COVID-19 reported in Mexico

Mexico’s Health Ministry reported the death of two pregnant women from COVID-19, which are part of the 194 deceases registered in the country as of April 9, along with 3,441 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10,105 suspected cases.

In a news conference, Hugo López-Gatel Ramírez, deputy minister of Health, revealed that the two pregnant women who passed away due to the new coronavirus also had obesity and chronic diseases.

“I want to share sad news; the death of two pregnant women. One passed away after giving birth to a boy via c-section; the baby had respiratory issues for a brief period and is still in a delicate condition; we hope he gets better but the mom passed away; it must be stressed that she had morbid obesity and diabetes, while the other woman had gestational diabetes and morbid obesity.”

The officer remembered that in 2009, during the AH1N1 flu epidemic, pneumonia became the second cause of maternal death when usually this disease is on place 12 or 13.

“The flu epidemic was what turned this disease in the second cause of maternal death; we must be extremely careful with pregnant women; they must be considered highly susceptible to dying,” he said.

López-Gatell stressed that preventive measures for pregnant women are staying home, practicing social distancing, constantly cleaning their hands, and suspending any work activity.

He urged all pregnant women to denounce at Mexico’s Labor Prosecution (PROFEDET) if they are forced to continue working during the health emergency.

