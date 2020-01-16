Environmental activist Homero Gómez disappeared in Michoacán

Leer en español

The president of the Board of Directors of the El Rosario Common Land, in the municipality of Ocampo and of the biggest Monarch butterfly sanctuary, Homero Gómez González, was reported missing by his family.

According to the record issued by the State Attorney General’s Office, the environmental activist was last seen on January 13 at 17:00 in El Soldado.

People close to Gómez González informed that the agricultural engineer left a meeting and disappeared.

Over 200 volunteers from the municipality have joined the search for the activist.

The Municipal Police, Michoacán’s Public Security Ministry, and common land authorities have also joined in the search.

The last connection to Whatsapp from Gómez’s cellphone took place on Tuesday at 16:43.

On Wednesday morning, messages promoting the Monarch butterfly sanctuary were sent from his cellphone to all his contacts.

The State Commission for Human Rights (CEDH) urged authorities to intensify the search of the Monarch butterfly advocate

Through a statement, the CEDH made a call for personnel of Zitácuaro’s Regional Investigative Unit to be alert on the investigations of the case and to provide the corresponding accompaniment to the relatives of the activist should they require it.

The coordinator of Legal Orientation, Complaints, and Monitoring Ángel Botello Ortiz began the opening of the file MOR/037/2020 to carry out the corresponding legal proceedings.

The latter, said the organism, along with the different departments of the state public administration so as to contribute to the search for Homero Gómez.

The CEDH asked justice authorities not to dismiss the link to Gómez’s activism in the investigation that is being carried out to determine the reasons for his disappearance.

Simultaneously, the organism urged for there to be the necessary protection measures for the family of the activist.

“This organism will keep alert to the progress on the investigations and reaffirms its commitment for the defense and protection of human rights of people in Michoacán,” says the document.

