‘El Mencho’ built a hospital in Jalisco to threat his kidney failure

Leer en español

The Mexican government has revealed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” built himself a hospital in El Alcíhuatl, a community located in Villa Purificación, Jalisco. He suffers from several illnesses and allegedly built the hospital to treat them.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho,” is the leader of the bloody Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), the fastest-growing cartel in Mexico. “El Mencho” is wanted by both Mexican and U.S. authorities; moreover, the U.S. offers a USD 10 million reward for information that leads to his arrest.

For the DEA, it is more urgent to arrest the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel than Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Rafael Caro Quintero.

Federal authorities obtained information regarding the drug trafficker’s health in 2019. Nemesio Oseguera, 54, suffers from kidney failure, something that has deteriorated his health and has made it more difficult for him to hide in the mountainous regions in Jalisco, Michoacán, and Colima.

Recommended:

According to the intelligence reports EL UNIVERSAL had access to, the hospital is located in the middle of a wooded area, amid several homes and unpaved roads.

Reports suggest Oseguera Cervantes ordered the construction of the clinic. Doctors at the clinic also treat his team and locals.

The facility is located 50 kilometers away from Villa Purificación, one of the areas controlled by the CJNG. In May 2015, the bloody Mexican cartel shot down an army helicopter during an operation to arrest “El Mencho.”

Moreover, El Alcíhuatl is a small community inhabited by around 200 people, who mainly work in agriculture and livestock breeding. This is one of the many places Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes uses to hide and avoid his arrest.

During Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, the federal intelligence department tracked “El Mencho” to several townships in Jalisco: Autlán, Casimiro Castillo, El Grullo, and Villa Purificación.

In a bid to gain popularity with the locals, he provided resources, groceries, and construction projects in the small communities.

In recent months, criminal organizations, including the CJNG, were spotted delivering food to impoverished communities in Jalisco, Michoacán, Veracruz, Colima, and Tamaulipas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended:

Rumors concerning El Mencho’s death

In June, rumors surrounding El Mencho’s death began to circulate online. Inaccurate reports suggested the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel died during a clash with federal forces; nevertheless, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the rumors were not true and that the infamous cartel boss was still alive.

Just last week, the CJNG boasted about its firepower. It released a video that shows dozens of heavily-armed gunmen voicing their support for “El Mencho.”

The violent criminal organization then released a video threatening José Antonio Yépez, “El Marro,” the leader of the Santa Rosa the Lima Cartel. In recent years, both criminal organizations have engaged in a turf war to control Guanajuato.

A blow against “El Mencho” & the CJNG

In recent months, the criminal organization suffered two major blows after Rubén Oseguera, aka “El Menchito,” was extradited to the United States. Later, Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, aka “La Negra,” was arrested in the U.S. They are both El Mencho’s children and were their chief financial operators.

In August 2018, the now-extinct-PGR increased El Mencho’s reward from MXN 2 million to MXN 30 million.

That same year, Mexico issued two arrest warrant against the infamous drug lord for the kidnapping and murder of two agents in February 2018.