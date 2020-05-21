Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna club test positive for COVID-19

Leer en español

Eight COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Mexico’s Santos Laguna soccer club, as announced by LigaMX on Wednesday.

After performing COVID-19 tests on the soccer players, eight of them were diagnosed with the new coronavirus although they are asymptomatic.

After two months of a total pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Liga MX teams started attending their training facilities. Guadalajara club was another team that performed tests on its players.

“The players will be constantly monitored following the protocols established by Mexico’s Health Ministry,” Liga MX said in a statement.

These contagions took place during the time of uncertainty regarding the 2020 tournament since the owners of the teams that compete at LigaMX will hold a meeting to determine whether the competition will continue.

So far, these eight soccer players, whose names have not been released, are the only ones in Liga MX to test positive for COVID-19. Enrique Bonilla, president of the organization, and Alberto Marrero, president of Atlético de San Luis club, have been previously diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

As of May 20, Mexican authorities reported 56,594 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,090 deaths.

