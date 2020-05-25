Dr. López-Gatell, Mexico's COVID-19 czar, will collaborate with the World Health Organization
Yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that a few days ago, he was informed the World Health Organization invited Dr. Hugo López-Gatell to join the group of experts behind the International Health Regulations.
The Mexican President said Dr. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez derserves this recognition.
Dr. López-Gatell is leading Mexico’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. He is the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion since December 2018.
Dr. Gatell said he has a lot of respect for the WHO and that he would gladly join the group of experts.
Hugo López-Gatell was previously invited to join the group of experts in 2013 but didn’t join the WHO; however, he is very enthusiastic about working on the health regulations.
The Mexican official said it was a privilege to be invited once again.
He explained that “the Pan-American Health Organization makes the nomination and sends it to Geneva, Switzerland. The invitation is a great responsibility in the context of this pandemic since there will be an analysis of the world’s response.”
Hugo López-Gatell is an expert on Internal Medicine. He has a Master in Medical Sciences and a Ph.D. in Epidemiology.
He was a research assistant at the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH), in the United States.
