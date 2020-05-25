Dr. López-Gatell, Mexico's COVID-19 czar, will collaborate with the World Health Organization

Leer en español

Yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that a few days ago, he was informed the World Health Organization invited Dr. Hugo López-Gatell to join the group of experts behind the International Health Regulations.



The Mexican President said Dr. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez derserves this recognition.



Dr. López-Gatell is leading Mexico’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. He is the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion since December 2018.



Dr. Gatell said he has a lot of respect for the WHO and that he would gladly join the group of experts.

Agradezco la postulación de la @WHO. Significa una distinción al país para que, de acuerdo con el Reglamento Sanitario Internacional, México forme parte del grupo de personas expertas que representa a las distintas comunidades profesionales del mundo... 1/3 pic.twitter.com/sjmrnd5Kbs — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 25, 2020

Con gusto aceptaría la encomienda, que entre sus ocupaciones tendrá el análisis de la respuesta a la pandemia de #COVID19, las mejores experiencias de cada país y las lecciones aprendidas. 3/3 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 25, 2020

Hugo López-Gatell was previously invited to join the group of experts in 2013 but didn’t join the WHO; however, he is very enthusiastic about working on the health regulations.



The Mexican official said it was a privilege to be invited once again.



He explained that “the Pan-American Health Organization makes the nomination and sends it to Geneva, Switzerland. The invitation is a great responsibility in the context of this pandemic since there will be an analysis of the world’s response.”



Hugo López-Gatell is an expert on Internal Medicine. He has a Master in Medical Sciences and a Ph.D. in Epidemiology.



He was a research assistant at the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH), in the United States.

